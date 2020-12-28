TAMPA, Fla. (Dec. 28, 2020) -- After having its four game winning streak ended last Tuesday, South Florida hits the road for an American Athletic Conference game tomorrow at Memphis. Both teams are coming off home loses.

The Opponent: Memphis went from being the youngest team in Division I basketball last season to the team with probably the best collection of sophomores in the NCAA. They added all-ACC Virginia Tech Transfer Landers Nolley II . The Tigers were picked to finish second in the AAC.

History: This will be the 35th meeting between Memphis and USF. The Bulls have a 7-27 record in the series. The teams split two games last season with both teams winning on the road.

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Memphis:

Nolley II is the Tigers’ leading scorer, just as he was at Virginia Tech, 60 percent of his shot attempts are threes. Nolley II has made 23 three-pointers – Justin Brown and Alexis Yetna have attempted 25 and 26 threes respectively. USF must locate Nolley II in transition, use high hand close outs, make him take tough twos and do not foul him. Nolley II will play some power forward but most of his time will be at small forward.

Combo forward D.J. Jeffries is a versatile player who can grab a rebound, start the break, make the right pass or take it coast-to-coast to score himself. He has struggled shooting the ball this season but USF must guard him.



Evansville transfer DeAndre Williams became eligible on Dec. 16 and he might be the Tigers’ best all-around player. The 24 year-old is a leader and plays like it is the last game he will ever play. The 6-foot-9, 190-pounder is very effective inside the arc, is a good finisher in transition, an effective offensive rebounder and really defends.

Preseason AAC Freshman of the Year Moussa Cisse is very effective on defense. He leads the conference with 17 blocks and is third in rebounding average at 8.2 per game. He is a good screener, will face up some but loves to attack the basket. Memphis guards will pass it to him, often a lob, after he sets a ball screen and rolls to the basket.

Lester Quinones (kin-YO-ness) is a streaky spot up shooter. He wants to catch-and-shoot and is not as effective putting the ball on the floor.

Point guard Alex Lomax missed Memphis’ last game due to injury. His status for USF is unknown. The Tigers offense is better when Lomax is on the floor.

The Tigers’ sixth man, Boogie Ellis is a tough on-ball defender. He is holding shooters to an incredible low of 7.7 percent on their jump shot attempts. At the other end of the court, Ellis is making 40 percent of his perimeter shots.

Defensively, Memphis tries to get opponents to take quick long shots. They want to turn defense into offense with their ball pressure and will defend you for 94-feet. They switch on screens, front the post and bring weak-side help when the ball goes into the post.

Offensively, Memphis spreads the floor and shares the ball well. The Tigers are good at capitalizing on second-chance opportunities.