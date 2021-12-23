What To Watch For: South Florida at Hawai'i

The Rainbow Warriors suffered a 68-54 setback to Vanderbilt in the nightcap of the tournament’s first round on Wednesday night.

The Bulls turned in a stellar defensive performance last night but only made 25.8 percent of their shots in a loss to BYU.

South Florida men’s basketball team looks to end a two-game losing streak when it returns to the court tonight in a consolation round matchup against Diamond Head Classic host team Hawai'i.

The Opponent: Today’s game is just the Rainbow Warriors’ second game since Dec. 8. UH averages 9.1 3-point field goals made per game, the most among Big West teams.

Third year sophomore Noel Coleman leads Hawai’i in scoring and set new scoring highs in the past two games for the ‘Bows. Coleman scored 23 points against Hawai’i Pacific and dropped 31 points on Vanderbilt. He has made more three-pointers (12) in his past two games than USF has made (10) in its past four games. Most of his jumpers are off the catch and he’s making 53 percent of them. He has only driven to his left to score once all season. Coleman is also excellent in ball screen and DHO action and is a good finisher in transition.

Junior Madut, a JuCo transfer from Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, is another high level shooter off the catch for Hawai’i. Madut is averaging 12.3 points over his last four games. He’s not much for creating his shot off the bounce, unless in ball screen action. Madut wants to catch-and-shoot. When using a ball screen he prefers to pull up for a jumper.

Center Mate Colina 7-foot, 240-pounds and forward/center Kamaka Hepa 6-foot-10, 215-pounds give the ‘Bows a set ‘Twin Towers.’ Hepa splits time at power forward and center but the ‘Bows most frequent lineup over the past four games has featured Colina and Hepa in the game together.

Colina is a physical post player. He wants to set up on the left block and turn left shoulder into a hook shot. Colina is not a face up threat that we’ve seen.

Hepa plays like he was 6-foot-6 for most of his career and hit a four inch growth spurt. He likes to set up in the right corner for catch-and-release threes. He definitely wants to play on the perimeter and is not an effective post.

Watch out for undersized shooting guard Amoro Lado. He is just as likely not to score as he is to come into the game and hit a couple of quick threes. Lado usually follows up a low scoring game with double figures. He only scored one point against Vanderbilt so…

We were also intrigued with point guard Jovon McClanahan. Although, he can be high risk/high reward at times. In his last four games, McClanahan is averaging 6.5 assists and 3.5 turnovers.

Hawai’i plays mostly man (86.8 percent) on defense but we did see occasionally see a 1-3-1 and 2-3 zone. Often after made baskets. Sometimes the 1-3-1 would change into a 2-3 after the first pass below the free throw line.