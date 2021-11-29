 Game Preview: South Florida at Boston College
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-29 05:50:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

What To Watch For: South Florida at Boston College

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 29, 2021) – South Florida men's basketball team hits the road for the first time this season, heading to Chestnut Hills, Mass. to take on Boston College tonight. This is the return game from a home-and-home series that started in Tampa in 2019.

USF is coming off a 58-52 victory over Hampton on Wednesday.

Boston College snapped a three-game losing streak with a 73-60 win over Columbia on Friday. The Eagles are undefeated at home.

South Florida Bulls
Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. goes up to dunk over Columbia Lions guard Zavian McClean (3) at Conte Forum. (Boston College Athletics)

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Boston College:

Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (3-2) at Boston College (4-3)

Date: Monday Nov. 29

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Chestnut Hill, MA | Conte Forum

Watch: ACC Network (Drew Carter PxP, Paul Biancardi analyst)

Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited

History: Boston College won the only meeting between the two programs 74-60 on Nov. 10, 2019 in the Yuengling Center.

The Opponent: Earl Grant is in his first season as the head coach at Boston College. With a new coach comes roster turnover. The Eagles return 30.3 percent of its scoring, 37.2 percent of its rebounding, and 39.1 percent of its assists from last season.

It’s a great time to SUBSCRIBE to Bulls Insider! Sign up NOW and pay just $20.21 for the first year of an annual subscription!

That is less than $2 per month over the next year!

CLICK HERE AND USE PROMO CODE RIVALS2021

South Florida, USF, Bulls
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}