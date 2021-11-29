What To Watch For: South Florida at Boston College
TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 29, 2021) – South Florida men's basketball team hits the road for the first time this season, heading to Chestnut Hills, Mass. to take on Boston College tonight. This is the return game from a home-and-home series that started in Tampa in 2019.
USF is coming off a 58-52 victory over Hampton on Wednesday.
Boston College snapped a three-game losing streak with a 73-60 win over Columbia on Friday. The Eagles are undefeated at home.
BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Boston College:
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (3-2) at Boston College (4-3)
Date: Monday Nov. 29
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Chestnut Hill, MA | Conte Forum
Watch: ACC Network (Drew Carter PxP, Paul Biancardi analyst)
Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited
History: Boston College won the only meeting between the two programs 74-60 on Nov. 10, 2019 in the Yuengling Center.
The Opponent: Earl Grant is in his first season as the head coach at Boston College. With a new coach comes roster turnover. The Eagles return 30.3 percent of its scoring, 37.2 percent of its rebounding, and 39.1 percent of its assists from last season.
