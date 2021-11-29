What To Watch For: South Florida at Boston College

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 29, 2021) – South Florida men's basketball team hits the road for the first time this season, heading to Chestnut Hills, Mass. to take on Boston College tonight. This is the return game from a home-and-home series that started in Tampa in 2019.

USF is coming off a 58-52 victory over Hampton on Wednesday.

Boston College snapped a three-game losing streak with a 73-60 win over Columbia on Friday. The Eagles are undefeated at home.