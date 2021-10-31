What to watch for in South Florida’s exhibition game against Voorhees

TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 31, 2021) – South Florida men’s basketball starts its 2021-22 season, sort of, Monday with an exhibition game against Voorhees College.

This game is only available via the Bulls Unlimited channel on iHeart Radio.

While not a sexy opponent, the game will provide fans their first – and free – look at the Bulls revamped roster. Let’s be honest, there is figuratively no shortage of questions about this USF team heading into the season.

Here are three:

How will the team replace David Collins?