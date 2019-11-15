“Mayan, with his situation, I met with him earlier this week and just kind of a mutual decision he is going to look at some different options,” Gregory said. “Either go play professionally or possibly going to another schools. He’s getting our unwavering support in everything.”

It was hoped, by fans and media alike, that Kiir would only be out for a short time while he dealt with “some private personal issues” as described by Gregory on November 4.

When USF head men’s basketball coach Brian Gregory said, in his IUPUI post-game press conference, that the program and junior forward Mayan Kiir were parting ways you could almost hear a collective exhale of disappointment from the assembled media.

Although Kiir struggled at times last season, he played in all 38 games averaging 4.7, and 2.7 rebounds and 12.5 minutes per game, his athleticism and ability to alter shots made the 6-foot-9 power forward a valuable member of the team and one who would likely receive even more playing time with forward Alexis Yetna sideline by a season ending knee injury.

A native of South Sudan, Kiir lived in Melbourne, Australia before playing four seasons at Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Fla. He was a Rivals three-star prospect from the 2017 recruiting class who played his freshman season at LSU and appeared in eight games. RunningTheBulls.com was first to report his transfer to USF on June 15, 2018. Kiir became the seventh member of the Bulls 2018 recruiting class and was expected to be a ‘sit-out’ transfer. USF helped him file an appeal for a waiver from the NCAA, which was approved, to begin playing with the team in the 2018-19 season.

Without Kiir a pair of 6-foot-6 forwards – sophomore Rashun Williams and junior Justin Brown – have seen time at the four-spot in a small ball lineup while USF has also used Antun Maricevic at power forward alongside Michael Durr in the post when the Bulls go big.

So, while Williams and Brown are learning to play and defend a position that isn’t natural to them and freshman B.J. Mack tries to earn Gregory’s trust for spot minutes at the four, nobody is going to feel sorry for the Bulls. Other teams are losing players to injury, ineligibility, or dismissal. The season goes on and the USF staff and players have to figure some things out -- quickly.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Gregory announced on Wednesday that Caleb Murphy, a four-star combo guard at Grayson (Ga.) High School signed a National Letter of Intent to play at USF. Due to Kiir’s departure, the Bulls have two available scholarships. We expect them to land a center -- more on that here -- possibly before the early signing period ends on November 20, and pursue a power forward or combo forward to fill the scholarship that will open following the current semester.

According to two sources, USF has already contacted 6-foot-8, 215-pound Iowa State transfer Luke Anderson who entered the transfer portal just prior to Iowa State's first game. Anderson's father told us that his son's goal is to "find a school closer to home." Anderson is from nearby Lakeland.

USF closes a four-game home stand Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. when the Bulls welcome Wofford to the Yuengling Center.