The USF basketball program picked up a commitment from class of 2020 Grayson (Ga.) High School guard Caleb Murphy Sunday evening. Here’s what his addition means for the future of the program.

BULLS CONTINUE GEORGIA PIPELINE

The state of Georgia has been good to Brian Gregory and USF – so has Youngstown, Ohio but more on that in a moment. The Bulls landed Peach State natives Rashun Williams and Michael Durr in the 2018 class, added Jamir Chaplin in the 2019 class and Murphy, who was born in Youngstown, Ohio like David Collins, makes it three consecutive recruiting cycles that the Bulls have landed a commitment from a prospect with ties to Georgia. Landing Murphy, currently the No. 52 ranked prospect in the Rivals150, is a big coup for USF, who need backcourt reinforcements with Laquincy Rideau graduating in May.

Premium subscribers may continue to read this article by clicking HERE.

Not a subscriber? For the best USF basketball and football recruiting analysis join now by clicking HERE.

