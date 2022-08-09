WATCH: Xavier Weaver and Antonio Grier talk fall camp

TAMPA, Fla., (Aug. 9, 2022) – South Florida Bulls wide receiver Xavier Weaver and linebacker Antonio Grier spoke with the media Tuesday about fall camp, the USF NIL Collective and more.

Weaver led USF last season with 41 receptions for 715 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a team-best 17.4 yards per catch. He is on the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

Grier, a 2021 All-AAC Second Team selection, led the Bulls with 92 tackles, including 52 unassisted last season. He also led the team with eight tackles for loss, three sacks and tied for the team lead with two interceptions and two forced fumbles to go along with a fumble recovery and a team-best four quarterback hurries.

You may watch their press conferences in the media players below.



