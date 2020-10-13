TAMPA, OCT. 13, 2020 -- USF men's basketball head coach Brian Gregory met with the media on the Leroy Selmon Center Patio Tuesday before his team’s workout and just three days ahead of the first day of practice.

Gregory talked about the challenging off-season, having a core of players three and four years in the program, provided an update on Alexis Yetna and more.

Watch what Gregory had to say in the video player below.

