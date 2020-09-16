TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2020) – USF football coordinators Glenn Spencer & Charlie Weis Jr. addressed the media Wednesday to preview the Bulls' next opponent, No. 7 Notre Dame.

Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. (TV: USF Network). Saturday’s game is the first of a three-game road trip that includes games at FAU (Sept. 26, 6 p.m.) and at American Athletic Conference foe Cincinnati on Oct. 3.

Watch the full press conference in the media player below