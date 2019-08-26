TAMPA, Fla. -- The USF football team has broken camp and begun preparations for its season opener against Wisconsin in Raymond James Stadium on August 30.

Head coach Charlie Strong gave his keys for a Bulls win, talked about how important it will be for his defensive line to get off blocks to stop the run, how important the opening stretch of the season is for a program that ended last season by losing seven straight games.

Watch Strong's full press conference in the media players below.

