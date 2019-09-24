TAMPA, Fla. -- USF Bulls basketball coach Brian Gregory met with the media Tuesday morning in the Leroy Selmon Center. Coach Gregory discussed the upcoming season, how off season work outs went, handling expectations following a 24 win season and more.

Coming off of one of the best seasons in school history, that included the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) championship and a single-season school record 24 victories, USF holds its first practice of the season this afternoon.

Watch Coach Gregory's full comments in the media player below.