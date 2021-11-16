WATCH: South Florida players preview Tulane

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 16, 2021) -- South Florida (2-8, 1-5 American) travels to New Orleans Saturday to face Tulane (1-9; 0-6 American) in an American Athletic Conference game.

USF has lost 10-straight road games dating to an Oct. 26, 2019 win at ECU. The Bulls are coming off a season-best 42 points vs. Houston and then scoring 28 (21 in the second half) vs. Cincinnati, the most given up on the year by a Bearcat defense that entered the game ranked No. 3 nationally in scoring defense giving up just 14.9 ppg.

Watch quarterback Timmy McClain and linebacker Dwayne Boyles preview the Bulls' upcoming game at Tulane in the videos below

