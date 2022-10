TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 11, 2022) – South Florida Bulls head coach Jeff Scott met with the media Tuesday to provide injury updates and to discuss Saturday afternoon’s opponent – the Tulane Green Wave.

USF (1-5, 0-2 AAC) returns to Raymond James Stadium for the first time since defeating Howard Sept. 10. The Bulls played four straight games away from Tampa for the first time in program history.

Tulane (5-1, 2-0 AAC) comes to Tampa on a two-game winning streak and brings a dominant defense that held East Carolina to a season-low nine points on Saturday.

You may watch and listen to everything Scott said in the media player below.