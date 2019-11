The USF Bulls (4-7, 2-5 American) head to Spectrum Stadium Friday to take on UCF (8-3, 5-2 American).

During his Monday press conference, Charlie Strong provided updates on Jordan Cronkrite and Trevon Sands. Strong also talked about the Bulls seniors' last game, how the offense was derailed and previewed UCF.

You may watch his full press conference in the video player below.