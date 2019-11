TAMPA, Fla. -- USF men's basketball coach Brian Gregory met with the media Monday in the Leroy Selmon Center one day before of Tuesday night's season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Coach Gregory addressed sophomore forward Alexis Yetna's knee injury, talked about Mayan Kiir, what challenges Arkansas-Pine Bluff presents and more. You may watch Gregory's full press conference comments in the media player below.