TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida takes on Connecticut Thursday in the first round game in the Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. USF and UCONN split their two regular season games with each team winning at home.

Bulls head coach Brian Gregory met with the media Tuesday to preview the game. Gregory also talk about David Collins and Laquincy Rideau, who were named to the all-conference third team and Alexis Yetna who earned a spot on the all-freshman team.

