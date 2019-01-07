WATCH: Brian Gregory Previews Tulsa
TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida Bulls head coach Brian Gregory and sophomore guard David Collins met with the media Monday ahead of Wednesday night's American Athletic Conference battle with Tulane.
The Bulls (11-3, 1-1 AAC) lost on a buzzer beater at Tulane Saturday despite a furious comeback during the final 72 seconds of the game.
Gregory and Collins talked about moving past the loss, free throw woes, how the team continues to improve, preparing for Tulane and more.