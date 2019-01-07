Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-07 12:37:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Brian Gregory Previews Tulsa

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls.com
@RussHoops
Senior Writer

TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida Bulls head coach Brian Gregory and sophomore guard David Collins met with the media Monday ahead of Wednesday night's American Athletic Conference battle with Tulane.

The Bulls (11-3, 1-1 AAC) lost on a buzzer beater at Tulane Saturday despite a furious comeback during the final 72 seconds of the game.

T7ixqtdzytmbcjdxwez7
USF Bulls Head Coach Brian Gregory listens to a question from the media
Photo by: Russ Wood

Gregory and Collins talked about moving past the loss, free throw woes, how the team continues to improve, preparing for Tulane and more.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}