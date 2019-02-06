TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida head coach Brian Gregory met with the media Wednesday before the team headed to Dallas to face Southern Methodist. Coach Gregory updates the injury status of freshman forward Alexis Yetna, talks about sophomore wing Justin Brown's recent shooting performances, previewed SMU and more.

A victory will give USF (15-6, 5-4 AAC) four consecutive league wins for the first time since 2012.

Watch his full media availability comments in the embedded video player below.