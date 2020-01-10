TAMPA, Fla. -- USF basketball coach Brian Gregory plus players Michael Durr and Xavier Castaneda, met with the media Friday morning to talk about the Bulls Sunday home matchup with No. 21 Memphis.

Coach Gregory and his players discussed some of the positives from the loss to East Carolina that they want to carry over to the next game, having a top-25 ranked opponent coming to the Yuengling Center, previewed Memphis and more.

You may watch their full comments in the media players below.



