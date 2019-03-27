TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida head coach Brian Gregory met with the media Wednesday afternoon ahead of the Bulls' Roman CBI Tournament semifinal game against Loyola Marymount.

Coach Gregory talked about the challenges LMU presents, the performance of American Athletic Conference teams in the post season, the impact that off the court issues have had on the camaraderie within the coaching fraternity and more.

Watch Gregory’s full media availability in the media player below.