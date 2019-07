TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida Bulls head coach Brian Gregory, and select players, met with the media Tuesday ahead of the team's August 3-9 trip to Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Bulls fly to Canada on Saturday where they will face University of Quebec (Aug. 4), Laval University (Aug. 5), Carleton (Aug. 7) and McGill University (Aug. 8) during the foreign tour.

Watch the full media availabilities in the embedded video players below.