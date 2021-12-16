WATCH: Brian Gregory previews Florida
TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 16, 2021) -- South Florida's men's basketball coach Brian Gregory met with the media today before his team's practice. Gregory previewed the Bulls upcoming game against Florida, talked about USF's highly ranked defense, which player might be the Bulls' "X-Factor" and more.
You may watch the full media availability in the media player below.
