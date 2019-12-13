TAMPA, Fla – After a week of studying for, and taking, final exams USF puts its two game winning streak on the line Sunday against Drexel.

Bulls head coach Brian Gregory, Xavier Castaneda and David Collins previewed the Bulls game against the Dragons. They also discussed exams, the practices and workouts the team had this week and Gregory spoke about his relationship with Charlie Strong plus meeting Coach Jeff Scott for the first time.

You may watch their full media availabilities in the media players below.