TAMPA, Fla -- South Florida men's basketball head coach Brian Gregory and redshirt freshman forward Alexis Yetna met with the media ahead of Wednesday's game against Connecticut.

Coach Brian Gregory talked about the UConn, the improvements sophomore small forward Justin Brown has made to his game, and what his recruiting pitch was to Yetna to get him to come to USF and more.

Yetna talked about playing in his first conference game, how he handles double teams, what has helped him become a high volume rebounder and more.