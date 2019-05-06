Virginia Class Of 2021 PG Talks USF Offer
As the spring progresses, more and more 2021 prospects are beginning to emerge.
On Thursday, the final day of the spring recruiting period, USF head coach Brian Gregory watched point guard Darius Johnson work out at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia and extended a scholarship offer.
Blessed to say that I have received an offer from University of South Florida 🙏🏽💯! #Gobulls pic.twitter.com/sCsBt2Qqgk— darιυѕ (@iam__dj3) May 2, 2019
“The coach told me he’s been watching me since last year. Then he came to my games last weekend during the live period (in Atlanta) and he showed up to the workout so I wasn’t expecting the offer but I got it so I’m happy,” Johnson said before summarizing his conversation with Gregory. “He said ‘I saw you play this weekend, we really like you, we think you’re a great guard and you’d be a great fit at USF.’”
Currently Johnson’s only other offer if from George Mason but he has been receiving interest from a few other programs.
“Virginia Tech is showing me some interest, N.C. State has called my father. I can’t name all of the schools off of the top of my head right now.”
A sophomore at Episcopal, Johnson averaged 17.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game while helping to lead his team to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title game. During the travel team season Johnson runs with Orlando based Team Parsons. Something he is able to do because his parents live in Orlando.
RunningTheBulls.com has seen Johnson play at least six times but on Saturday, at the ‘Battle At The Beach’ hosted by On The Radar Hoops, he put on a virtuoso performance scoring 32 points and dishing six assists against a Nike EYBL team. At 6-foot and 182 pounds, Johnson is a strong lead guard who can score it or distribute it. He has better than average quickness and is a capable shot maker.
“It’s not going to be easy to muscle me,” said Johnson. Plus I’m going to score so it makes it tough on my defenders and it’s easier for me to play-make and get my teammates the ball.”
Another thing that makes it tough on his defenders is Johnson’s high basketball IQ and advanced feel for the game. Something he gives his father credit for.
“That comes from my dad teaching me to be a pure point guard, looking at the second defender and watching where everyone is rotating,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s dad is Kelvin Johnson and he just happens to be the men’s basketball Director of Player Development for USF’s biggest rival – UCF.
“Well he’s always going to be excited for me but I didn’t feel like he had any bias or anything against it,” Johnson said of the conversation he had with his father about the USF offer.
We asked Johnson if he thinks some programs are hesitate to offer him because they are assuming he will attend the school where his father works.
“Yes, I do but like I always tell every coach I am open to any school,” said Johnson. “Just because my dad coaches at one school doesn’t mean I’m guaranteed to go there.”