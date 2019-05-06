As the spring progresses, more and more 2021 prospects are beginning to emerge. On Thursday, the final day of the spring recruiting period, USF head coach Brian Gregory watched point guard Darius Johnson work out at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia and extended a scholarship offer.

Blessed to say that I have received an offer from University of South Florida 🙏🏽💯! #Gobulls pic.twitter.com/sCsBt2Qqgk — darιυѕ (@iam__dj3) May 2, 2019

“The coach told me he’s been watching me since last year. Then he came to my games last weekend during the live period (in Atlanta) and he showed up to the workout so I wasn’t expecting the offer but I got it so I’m happy,” Johnson said before summarizing his conversation with Gregory. “He said ‘I saw you play this weekend, we really like you, we think you’re a great guard and you’d be a great fit at USF.’” Currently Johnson’s only other offer if from George Mason but he has been receiving interest from a few other programs. “Virginia Tech is showing me some interest, N.C. State has called my father. I can’t name all of the schools off of the top of my head right now.” A sophomore at Episcopal, Johnson averaged 17.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game while helping to lead his team to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title game. During the travel team season Johnson runs with Orlando based Team Parsons. Something he is able to do because his parents live in Orlando.