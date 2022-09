TAMPA, Fla. (Sep. 6, 2022) – South Florida wide receiver/kick returner Jimmy Horn Jr. and linebacker Dwayne Boyles Jr. met with the media Tuesday in the Hall of Fame room at the Lee Roy Selmon Athletics Center and previewed the Bulls’ next opponent the Howard Bison.

Horn recorded an 89-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff of the second half against Brigham Young, for his first career kickoff return. Boyles had eight tackles, six solo, two for losses and one quarterback hurry Saturday night.

You may watch Horn's and Boyles' media availability in the video players below.