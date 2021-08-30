VIDEO: Jeff Scott Monday Press Conference

TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 30, 2021) -- It would not be surprising if some emotions catch up to South Florida head coach Jeff Scott. Thursday night as the 7:30 p.m. kickoff of USF’s season opener at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina nears, he might feel differently than he did on Monday.

Right now, the Bulls second year head coach is excited to unveil what he and his team have worked on since the end of last season.

Watch and listen to what Scott said at the podium from the Hall of Fame room of the Leroy Selmon Center on Monday following practice. Game week is finally here.



