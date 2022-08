TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 30, 2022) – South Florida senior running back Jaren Mangham and junior cornerback Daquan Evans met with the media Tuesday in the Hall of Fame room at the Lee Roy Selmon Athletics Center.

The players talked about Saturday’s opponent, No. 25 BYU, team depth, finishing games and how much it would mean to open the season with a win over a ranked opponent.

You may watch Evans’ and Mangham’s media availability in the video players below.