News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 14:05:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Venice tight end plans to check out USF

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

Venice (Fla.) tight end Weston Wolff impressed at the Rivals Camp with his lanky frame and soft hands catching the ball. RTBs caught up with Wolff to get his thoughts on his recruitment so far and one of his more recent offers from South Florida.

"Recruiting has been really busy and I've been picking up a few offers lately and I'm definitely just taking everything in," he said.

Wolff at the Rivals Camp in Orlando
Wolff at the Rivals Camp in Orlando (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}