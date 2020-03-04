Venice tight end plans to check out USF
Venice (Fla.) tight end Weston Wolff impressed at the Rivals Camp with his lanky frame and soft hands catching the ball. RTBs caught up with Wolff to get his thoughts on his recruitment so far and one of his more recent offers from South Florida.
"Recruiting has been really busy and I've been picking up a few offers lately and I'm definitely just taking everything in," he said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news