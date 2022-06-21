TAMPA- Venice tight end Fin Jones may be new to football, but he is turning heads without the aid of game film or the usual things that recruits need to get on the radar of college coaches. Jones made the switch from basketball to football and is now exclusively focused on his gridiron future. He spoke to Bulls Insider about his return trip to USF over the weekend for the position camp where he worked with tight ends coach Xavier Dye and the rest of the USF coaching staff.