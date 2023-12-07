USF WR commit Porter set to join the Bulls for bowl practice
Kelly Quinlan
•
BullsInsider
Publisher
After a strong senior season at Fort Meade, South Florida receiver commit Joshua Porter took his official visit to USF over the weekend and things will escalate even faster now as he will enroll early and join the team for bowl practice this month. Bulls Insider caught up with the talented receiver to get his thoughts on the official visit and his quick turnaround to joining the Bulls program.
