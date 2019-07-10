News More News
USF To Host Boston College

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
South Florida will host its first power five opponent in three years when Boston College comes to Tampa in November.

The Bulls face the Eagles in Yuengling Center on November 10 according to a Tweet from the USF men’s basketball Twitter account. It is the first game of a home-and-home series with Boston College, with a return game in Chestnut Hills in 20-21.

As previously announced, the Bulls are slated to play three games in the Cayman Islands Classic Nov. 25-27 in George Town, Grand Cayman. USF’s first opponent in the tournament is Loyola-Chicago. According to reports, that have not been publicly confirmed by USF, the Bulls will also host Florida Atlantic and Drexel this season bringing the non-conference game total to six out of a possible 12 games.

For more on USF’s non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 basketball season click HERE.

