USF To Host Boston College
South Florida will host its first power five opponent in three years when Boston College comes to Tampa in November.
The Bulls face the Eagles in Yuengling Center on November 10 according to a Tweet from the USF men’s basketball Twitter account. It is the first game of a home-and-home series with Boston College, with a return game in Chestnut Hills in 20-21.
🚨SCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT🚨— USF Men's Basketball (@USFMBB) July 10, 2019
ACC opponent Boston College visits the @yuenglingcenter on Nov. 10.
Be sure to lock in for the 2019-20 season. Place your season ticket deposits here ⬇️ https://t.co/9is0JoWpGZ pic.twitter.com/s6eaEeyCCm
As previously announced, the Bulls are slated to play three games in the Cayman Islands Classic Nov. 25-27 in George Town, Grand Cayman. USF’s first opponent in the tournament is Loyola-Chicago. According to reports, that have not been publicly confirmed by USF, the Bulls will also host Florida Atlantic and Drexel this season bringing the non-conference game total to six out of a possible 12 games.
Source: South Florida will host Drexel as part of its 2019-20 non-conference schedule.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 11, 2019
For more on USF’s non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 basketball season click HERE.