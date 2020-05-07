The other three games of the quadruple-header will pit Dayton against Mississippi State , Alabama against Clemson and Auburn against Memphis . All travel packages and game tickets will be available at a later date. Fans can stay up to date on information at The VII Group website .

TAMPA, MAY 7, 2020 – The USF men’s basketball team added the first marquee matchup to its non-conference schedule on Thursday, as the Bulls will face LSU on Saturday, Dec. 12 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta during the Holiday Hoopsgiving event, a neutral site quadruple-header hosted by The VII Group.

“Our goal is to highlight the top basketball talent in the country on both the high school and college levels to show the future of basketball,” Christopher Williams, CEO/Founder of The VII Group said. “We are elated to be able to bring this experience to Atlanta.”

LSU turned in a 21-10 overall record and a 12-6 mark in the Southeastern Conference last season and was ranked as high as No. 18 in both major polls. The Tigers earned the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament, featured two all-conference selections and they’re expected to be ranked in the preseason top 25 next season.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to travel to Atlanta and play in a quadruple-header event that features some of the best teams in the country,” USF head coach Brian Gregory said. “LSU returns a wealth of talent and is expected to compete for a conference championship in the SEC this year, so it will be a very challenging matchup for us, but one that we are looking forward to as we continue to build our program.

“In terms of recruiting, the Atlanta area has had a major impact on our program,” Gregory added. “This is a great opportunity for our players from Georgia to play in front of their families, friends and hometown fans.”

USF enters the 2020-21 season with the potential to return four starters from a team that has won 38 games over the past two seasons, which is the most over a two-year span since the 1990-91 and 1991-92 teams won 19 games each for a combined 38 victories. The Bulls also finished with seven wins in The American and became the first USF squad with at least seven wins in league play in back-to-back seasons since the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons.

USF also proved to be one of the top defensive units in the NCAA last season and ended the year ranked 20th in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 62.7 points per game. In addition, the Bulls held 27 of their 31 opponents under their season scoring average.