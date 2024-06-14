Tight end Brandon Kubay made the move from Manitoba in Canada down to Florida last year to play high school football at Clearwater Academy International and with that football program shutting down, he will head up to Connecticut to play his senior year at St. Thomas More so change is a constant for the talented tight end. He was back in the Bay Area this week for an official visit to USF with his mom in tow. The Bulls set a high standard as Kubay focuses on a handful of programs ahead of a decision soon. He details his visit to Bulls Insider.