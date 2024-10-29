USF tabs Ben Fletcher as interim basketball coach

in other news
PFF Grades and Snap Counts from the loss to Memphis
South Florida's defense played well, but the offense sputtered against Memphis. We take a look at the PFF numbers.
USF Football Falls to Memphis 21-3 in Relocated Game
Playing in just the second game relocated due to a hurricane in program history, South Florida fell 21-3 to Memphis.
Video: Alex Golesh talks about the 21-3 loss to Memphis
USF coach Alex Golesh recaps what happened in his team's loss to Memphis 21-3 in Orlando.
USF-Memphis game moved to Orlando
The AAC moved the USF-Memphis game to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium after Hurricane Milton hit the area this week.
USF Redshirt Report after 5 games
Find out where USF's freshmen stand through five games and who is likely to redshirt and who burned their shirt.
The shocking news of USF men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim's passing suddenly last week still weighs heavy on everyone around the Bulls program and Director of Athletics Michael Kelly announced on Tuesday that Ben Fletcher a long-time Abdur-Rahim assistant will be elevated to interim head coach as the team aims to honor the legacy of their fallen coach.
"Our focus continues to be as it has been since Thursday on our players and the family and a way to transition through this season," Kelly said during an emotional press conference. "We will be led by our interim head coach Ben Fletcher. There is no question Ben is the right man to lead our program forward. Coach Amir as with everything else he did built an elite staff and we have a great staff to guide us through the season and no better person than associate head coach Ben Fletcher who is now our interim head coach."
Fighting back tears, Fletcher spoke about the decision to carry on USF hoops without Abdur-Rahim.
"It is a difficult time to do this, but as you know Coach Amir would want me to do this," an emotional Fletcher said. "Thank you, know that I don't take this lightly."
Kelly noted that Fletcher has a long history of success as a player and coach on the basketball court.
"Ben was with us last year and was with Coach Amir for four seasons of success and incredible transformation at Kennesaw State he led there and he had a highly successful career as a player and a coach at Troy. He helped lead them to the tournament as a player and a coach."
USF press release on Fletcher:
South Florida Athletics has named men’s basketball associate head coach Ben Fletcher the team’s interim head coach for the 2024-25 season, following the tragic passing of Amir Abdur-Rahim last week.
Fletcher, who served as assistant head coach during the 2023-24 season, was promoted to associate head coach in June 2024. He brings a wealth of coaching experience, mentorship, and a steadfast commitment to the men’s basketball program both on and off the court. Known for his dedication to player development, Coach Fletcher was instrumental in guiding the Bulls to success last season.
During the 2023-24 season, USF saw an incredible transformation, with a focus on competitive excellence, community engagement, and the development of a strong team culture. The Bulls compiled a 25-8 record and won their first regular-season conference championship. They were also ranked in the top 25 for the first time in program history.
Prior to his time at USF, Fletcher spent four seasons as an assistant coach under Abdur-Rahim at Kennesaw State University. During the program’s rebuilding there, the Owls went from one win in 2019-20 to a school-record 26 wins in 2022-23 and the program's first Division I NCAA Tournament appearance. Fletcher also spent 14 seasons as an assistant coach at Troy University from 2005-19.
Fletcher earned a Bachelor of Science in Sport and Fitness Management from Troy University in 2003.
Originally from Selma, Ala., Fletcher has the distinction of being a member of both Trojan squads that reached the NCAA Tournament, first as a player on the 2002-03 team and then as a coach with the 2016-17 team.
