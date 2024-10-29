USF tabs Ben Fletcher as interim basketball coach

The shocking news of USF men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim's passing suddenly last week still weighs heavy on everyone around the Bulls program and Director of Athletics Michael Kelly announced on Tuesday that Ben Fletcher a long-time Abdur-Rahim assistant will be elevated to interim head coach as the team aims to honor the legacy of their fallen coach.

"Our focus continues to be as it has been since Thursday on our players and the family and a way to transition through this season," Kelly said during an emotional press conference. "We will be led by our interim head coach Ben Fletcher. There is no question Ben is the right man to lead our program forward. Coach Amir as with everything else he did built an elite staff and we have a great staff to guide us through the season and no better person than associate head coach Ben Fletcher who is now our interim head coach."

Fighting back tears, Fletcher spoke about the decision to carry on USF hoops without Abdur-Rahim.

"It is a difficult time to do this, but as you know Coach Amir would want me to do this," an emotional Fletcher said. "Thank you, know that I don't take this lightly."

Kelly noted that Fletcher has a long history of success as a player and coach on the basketball court.



"Ben was with us last year and was with Coach Amir for four seasons of success and incredible transformation at Kennesaw State he led there and he had a highly successful career as a player and a coach at Troy. He helped lead them to the tournament as a player and a coach."