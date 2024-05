Tucker (Ga.) cornerback Hasaan Sykes signed with South Florida in December but announced on Friday that he will be unable to attend school in Tampa and is reopening his recruitment three months before the start of the 2024 season.

Sykes committed to the Bulls over several high-level academic FCS programs and a few smaller G5 schools. USF changed cornerbacks coaches during the offseason adding DeMarcus Van Dyke after parting ways with Matthew Birkett in the offseason. Birkett was the lead recruiter for Sykes.