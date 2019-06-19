After completing the top turnaround in the NCAA in the 2018-19 season, notching a program record 24 wins – 14 more games than the previous season – culminating in a CBI Championship, South Florida received its 18-game 2020 conference opponent breakdown today.

USF, who last season finished in eighth place in the American Athletic Conference, will again play two games against Central Florida, as part of their protected rivalry game. Additional home-and-home series will be with UConn, ECU, Houston, Memphis, SMU, and Wichita State

The Bulls two home single games will be against Cincinnati and Tulsa while the two away single games are at Temple and Tulane. Game dates, tip times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

USF enters the 2019-20 season returning all five starters from a team that won the College Basketball Insider championship and set a single-season school record with 24 wins. USF had the top turnaround in the NCAA by winning 14 more games than it did in 2017-18 season.

Third-year head coach Brian Gregory’s team returns 92.4 percent of its scoring, 94.6 percent of its rebounding and 90.3 percent of its minutes.

2019-20 Conference Home & Away Opponents: UCF, UConn, ECU, Houston, Memphis, SMU, Wichita State

2019-20 Conference Home Only: Cincinnati and Tulsa

2019-20 Conference Away Only: Temple and Tulane

The AAC Men’s Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas March 12-15.