“It’s only been about a week since I started talking with them but it’s been really good,” Dunn said about the USF staff. “We’ve had good conversations on the phone. The head coach called me today (Tuesday), that’s when they offered. He talked about the campus, he’s seen my film and really liked it and said I would fit in their program. We’re building a relationship.”

Tuesday afternoon Brian Gregory offered Westover (NC) High School 2021 guard D’Marco Dunn , one of the top prospects in North Carolina, who is attracting attention of college recruiters from coast-to-coast.

In addition to USF, Dunn’s offer list includes ECU, North Carolina A&T, UC-Riverside, Texas-El Paso, Vanderbilt, VCU and Wichita State. Dunn told us that Wake Forest, Clemson, Houston, New Mexico are the schools hitting him up the most that haven’t offered yet.

“It’s gone pretty well, it’s pretty steady,” Dunn said about his recruitment. “A lot of good schools have contacted me about being a part of their program. So, I’m happy about that.”

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard moved to Fayetteville, N.C. from Arizona, proceeded to earn second-team all-state and District 4 POY honors from the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

“It's been pretty normal,” Dunn said about adjusting to his new home and new climate. “My coach and my team helped me adjust. I’m in the ‘Hoop State’ so that makes everything more exciting but it’s been a fairly smooth transition.

Dunn averaged 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals and two assists per game while helping to lead Westover to a 30-0 season and the NCHSAA 3A state championship game. Due to concerns over COVID-19 the championship game was not played and Westover received a “Co-Champion” designation.

We asked Dunn how he is dealing with the changes caused by the global pandemic.

“It’s horrible,” said Dunn. “It put everyone’s life on pause. We had two live periods in the spring. It’s been really disruptive. I would say it really messed up a lot of people’s plans but I understand it’s for everyone’s safety.”

Dunn broke down how things were going with some of the other programs that are recruiting him.

Clemson: Coach Bender he’s real. He asks how my day is going. They’re really good guys over there. They’ve been to a couple of my games too and my practices. We have a solid relationship there.

ECU: They’ve been at a couple of games. Our relationship is good actually. The head coach came to one of our practices and we talked a bit after that. So, our relationship is real good. I’ve talked with a couple of coaches over there. I really like them.

Wake Forest: They seem like really good guys. I think our relationship is going good. He (Wake Forest assistant coach Steve Woodberry) calls me about every other day. He checks up on how I’m doing and stuff like that.

Wichita State: They have not come to see me, they’re watching my film too, but, you know, we talk a lot. The head coach called me and offered me last week. I’m starting to build a relationship there too.





RUSS’ REACTION

I am not surprised by this offer. Last week we reported that Dunn was on the Bulls radar and was likely to be offered soon. The cancellation of the April live periods will keep his recruitment from blowing up this spring but if there are summer live periods offers will flow in for Dunn. With David Collins graduating in 2021 shooting guard is a position of need for USF.

Stay with BullsInsider.com for updates on D’Marco Dunn and the best USF basketball coverage.