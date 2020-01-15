News More News
2020-01-15 basketball

USF offers 2022 PG Mason Manning

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

USF Bulls head coach Brian Gregory has made it a point to get in early on Class of 2022 talent. Fourteen sophomores already have been offered by the Bulls, but only one of those offers has been extended to a player from out of state.

On Tuesday night USF assistant coach Tom Herrion watched First Love Christian Academy (PA) play Youngstown East High School (OH). After the game Herrion spoke with the First Love Christian head coach to officially offer guard Mason Manning.

