“I like English. I like art and I’m a really good drawer,” Durugordon said. “I’m not a really big math fan but I do like science. Those are probably my three favorite classes.”

The 6-foot-6 prospect averaged close to 22 points, 11 rebounds and three assists during his junior season at Canterbury School (CT) but has chosen to transfer to Putnam Science (CT) Academy for his senior season.

“I lot of schools that I was talking to before the dead period, you know, like just trying to build relationships with, they’ve been texting and calling me, keeping in contact,” Durugordon said about recruiting activity during the dead period. “This whole Coronavirus thing happening allows relationships to be built. Which is one of the main factors in my decision in the end. So that’s something that’s really changed. It’s just a lot of schools that have been texting and calling more often.”

When did USF begin to recruit him?

“Actually, a couple of days ago my coach had told me that USF was really interested in me and that they were going to give me a call in a couple of days,” he said. “So, actually, this morning was my first time actually hearing from the assistant (Tom Herrion). He just called and went over what they're looking for, and how I would be a good there. Their culture there, the weather out there and stuff like that. Then that's pretty much when he extended the offer.”

And what is the staff looking for in Durugordon?

“He just said that their two-guard is leaving. I think next year or this year, I'm not specifically sure which year he said. But he said, they're looking for an immediate impact two-guard to come in and really help the program get to that next and how I would be a good fit for that spot.”

We asked Gordon what he felt he did best in the basketball court.

“I am a two guard, but I can like I feel I can do everything on the court,” he said. “I can rebound at a really elite level for someone at my size. My second jump is really, really quick. Defensively, I can guard one through five, because with my length (a 7-foot wing span) I can guard big men. I run up the floor fast like the wings. I’m really athletic, can shoot it, can facilitate and can pass it well. I'm just someone that's really versatile, not just limited to one aspect of my game. That's the main thing about me. My versatility.”

Gordon went on to talk about what he is working on to improve.

“Right now, what I'm really trying to sharpen is my handle, because at the next level I want to be able to be one of the primary playmakers on the team. My handle isn't bad right now, but I definitely feel like I can tighten it more because at that level I'm playing against faster, stronger, quicker and smarter guys. So, just want to make sure it's at its peak when I get there.”