News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-23 23:55:18 -0500') }} football Edit

USF making OL target Weisz a priority

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

One of the focuses of the new coaching staff at South Florida for the 2021 class is the offensive line. The Bulls need to hit big on linemen and Jeff Scott and his staff are off to a good start with an in-state lineman Andrew Weisz from the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens.

Weisz working at the Rivals Camp in Miami earlier this year
Weisz working at the Rivals Camp in Miami earlier this year (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}