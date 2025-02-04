Premium content
Published Feb 4, 2025
USF makes a strong impression on DB Javan Allison
Kelly Quinlan  •  BullsInsider
Publisher

Miami Norland (Fla.) three-star defensive back Javan Allison made the trip up to Tampa for his second visit to USF and came away with a strong impression from the Bulls staff and his lead recruiter DeMarcus Van Dyke.

