USF leads for in-state pass rusher
North Marion HS defensive end Je’Dyn Nichols is enjoying the recruiting process and it isn’t ready to make a decision, but he does have an early favorite to land his commitment, South Florida. “I’v...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news