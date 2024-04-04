Well-traveled big man Jamille Reynolds will return to his home to play his final season of college basketball after announcing his decision to commit to South Florida just hours after officially entering the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Reynolds spent the 2023-24 season at Cincinnati as a backup big man for the Bearcats averaging 5.5 points per game in 14.3 minutes per game. He began his career down the I-4 at UCF playing two seasons for the Knights playing in 45 games with 13 starts before transferring to Temple in 2022 where he played one season for the Owls as a part-time starter.

A former Bay Area high school standout at Lakewood HS, the St. Peterburg native will help bolster the Bulls front court for the 2024-25 season as Reynolds takes advantage of an extra COVID year.

For his career, Reynolds is a 54.5 percent shooter from the field and just under 67 percent from the free throw line with decent rebounding and block numbers relative to his career 14.1 minutes per game average.