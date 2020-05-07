News More News
USF lands Texas Tech transfer Russel Tchewa

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

Texas Tech transfer Russel Tchewa just verbally committed to USF, he tells BullsInsider.com.

Russel Tchewa (54) prepares to shoot in the first half against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at United Supermarkets Arena.
Russel Tchewa (54) prepares to shoot in the first half against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at United Supermarkets Arena. (Photo by: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)
