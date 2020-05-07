{{ timeAgo('2020-05-07 21:26:40 -0500') }}
basketball
Edit
USF lands Texas Tech transfer Russel Tchewa
Russ Wood
•
RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
Texas Tech transfer Russel Tchewa just verbally committed to USF, he tells BullsInsider.com.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news