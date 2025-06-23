Published Jun 23, 2025
USF lands Pace OL Mason Mathis
Pace (Fla.) offensive lineman Mason Mathis became the latest commitment for South Florida football, coming off his official visit to Tampa. The Bulls edged out multiple G6 programs to land the champion weight lifter and offensive lineman.

