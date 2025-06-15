Bulls land OL Karon Spencer out of Maryland after OV to Tampa

South Florida continues to build on the lines of scrimmage and they got another key piece for the 2026 class with the commitment of Good Council (Md.) offensive lineman Karon Spencer. Spencer visited Tampa for the second time in two months for his official visit and that sealed the deal, making him commit to the Bulls program.

Spencer said it was pretty simple when it came time to make the call; everything about USF just felt right for him.

"It just felt like home," he said. "I really loved how genuine and welcoming the staff was and I feel like I can really be developed here with Coach Hoodie , Coach PB , and Coach Mirko. I love where the campus is located. Also, I loved how real and professional the players were on why they chose USF and how good it has been for them and what ways it has benefited them."

He was an early target for the Bulls staff and set up his official visit to Tampa back In February, way earlier than many other players in the 2026 showing his interest in the Bulls program.

Spencer committed during his visit and he said he was glad because he was able to see the reaction from the staff.

"They were all so fired up and excited when I committed," he said.

On the visit side of things, bonding with the current players was something that really stood out to him.

"Spending time with the player and getting a chance to see how much of a bother hood they have with each other and how they always want to see each other win," he said.

Mom also approved of his decision and of USF.

"I went with my mom on the visit and she loved how beautiful Tampa was, how the coaches treated us, how good of an education USF is offering, and how the players acted around each other as well," he said.

Spencer is the third offensive line commitment for the 2026 class for the Bulls.