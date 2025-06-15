USF lands OL Mykall Lundy-Foster

Chiles (Fla.) offensive lineman Mykall Lundy-Foster made the short trip down from Tallahassee for his official visit to USF. It was his second time on campus in less than a month and he knew Tampa and USF were the spot for him so he committed on the visit. Lundy-Foster detailed his decision to commit to Bulls Insider.

Lundy-Foster didn't mince words when describing what his USF official visit was like.

"A blessing is what it was," he told Bulls Insider. "The reasons I committed were the coaches and also the direction the program is heading in."

The personal touch by USF head coach Alex Golesh and his staff was big in his decision to commit as well.

"Coach Golesh is probably one of the best humans I have been around. He really cares about the development of the player doesn’t make me feel like just a number," he said.

Offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick also played a large role in his decision to commit to the Bulls.

"That guy is one of the main reasons I committed; he knows how to coach an O-line well," he said of Coach Hudanick.

Family was also an important piece of the decision-making process for Lundy-Foster and they were onboard with his decision to commit.

"They enjoyed it and the fact that it’s not far from home," he said.