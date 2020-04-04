USF got a big addition to its program Saturday when Mississippi State power forward Prince Oduro announced he will run with the Bulls. He chose the Bulls from a final group that included Virginia Commonwealth, St. Bonaventure, New Mexico and conference rival Wichita State.

Prince Oduro goes up for a lay-in against Tulane. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State Athletics)

"They recruited me the last time I transferred. They recruited me hard,” Oduro said. This time they recruited me even harder than the first time. So, that just showed me how invested in me and how much they believe in me. I wanted to go somewhere where the coaching staff really believed in me and everyone was on board, not just one or two coaches.” Oduro, a Toronto, Canada native, played his freshman season at Siena, considered transferring to the Bulls in 2018 but picked the SEC school instead. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Per NCAA transfer rules, Oduro will have to sit one season but sources tell BullsInsider.com that he will apply for a waiver to begin play with the 2020-21 season.

