USF lands 3-star WR Josiah Dozier from Alabama

South Florida dipped into Alabama to land 3-star wide receiver Josiah Dozier on Saturday. Dozier picked the Bulls over several P4 programs, including Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.

Dozier spoke with Bulls Insider about his decision to commit to USF.

"I chose South Florida simply because of the fact that everyone on staff is all about their players, and it feels like a home-made community. And Coach Kodi Burns has did an amazing job on recruiting me and putting all the right stuff out there. Coach Golesh is the coolest guy I’ve met out of all my visits, and he’s a people person and that’s my No. 1 priority...How the coaches interact with their players, and every coach on the South Florida staff is the best at that," he told Bulls Insider.

Dozier committed during his visit to Tampa on Saturday, while he could tell head coach Alex Golesh and the staff in person.

"I’ve always wanted to either come here or Georgia Tech, and today just felt like the best day to make my decision here," he said.

The talented receiver also has a message to Bulls fans.

"Tell the fans that I’m looking to bring a national championship home and make this place the best it’s ever been," he said.

Thompson is the 7th commitment for the 2026 class so far for the Bulls.